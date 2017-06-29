NXT Champion Bobby Roode was recently interviewed by the Card Subject To Change podcast. You can listen to the full podcast on Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher.

"It was kind of a unique situation. I was waiting for a work visa so that I could debut on TV with NXT. I already had a song picked out for my debut and then I was talking with Triple H about my character and kind of what I perceived it to be and what I wanted to do here. He had the Glorious song in the archives and he had me listen to it...I listened to it on headphones and I thought to myself it's really different. Obviously it's very different from anything else that anyone has here or really in all of the business. I thought it could either be really good or it could suck. Fortunately for me it turned into a glorious thing."

The Glorious Bombs with Johnny Gargano and Thommaso Ciampa:

"It was actually just one of those things. We were on the road, in a gym, and Thommaso said me and Johnny want to do this thing; instead of a photo bomb we want to do a glorious bomb. So we had our phones at the gym, the song played and I kind of turned around, and it went on social media and it just kind of blew up. The office actually called us that night and got us to do like ten more. It was pretty cool."

His transition into NXT:

"It was easy actually for me. A little nerve racking at first because you hear a lot of negative things, and you hear some positive things. And until you get to experience it for yourself I didn't try to come in with any sort of expectation. I had a conversation with Triple H. I'm not in my 20's anymore and I've been doing this for almost twenty years so I wanted to come in, I wanted to be here, I wanted to get an opportunity, and he was willing to give me that opportunity and it's been great for myself and I feel great for the brand. I think just with the experience that I've gained I was kind of prepared to come in, work hard and do what I've done to get me to this point."

Who he would love to face in the ring, dead or alive:

"One of the main reasons that I got into the business was I'm a huge fan of Curt Hennig, Mr. Perfect. I have like 12 hours of Curt Hennig footage that I watch all the time. So if there's probably one guy that I would have loved to have just met it would have been Curt Hennig. And if you're talking about potential matches that I would love to have, that'd probably be John Cena at Wrestlemania."

