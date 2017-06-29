- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Glasgow Cross" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross.
Baron Corbin buys Big Show's house
Baron Corbin isn't just the latest Superstar to hold the Money in the Bank contract, he's also the third Superstar to inherit a unique heirloom — and no, we don't mean the Most Metal Athlete award, either.
As The Lone Wolf revealed to Chris Jericho on this week's episode of "Talk is Jericho," he recently purchased a house previously owned by Big Show, who had himself bought the property from none other than The Undertaker.
"It was built for a big man," quips Corbin of the cavernous abode. "Everything is way taller than it should be."
So, by the transitive property, does that mean Corbin literally owns The Undertaker's yard now? Roman Reigns might have a few thoughts for the local zoning board official on that one.
- We've noted how WWE made history this week with the women's division headlining all three of their main TV shows. Triple H tweeted the following on the big week and how they're just getting started with The Mae Young Classic coming up:
#Raw. #SDLive. #WWENXT.— Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2017
Three shows, three main events.
I have a feeling this evolution is just getting started...#MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/5bsadsDo5V
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.