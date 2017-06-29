Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Paige will not be appearing on the upcoming season of Total Divas. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Carmella will be joining the cast, joining fellow newcomers Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax in replacing Paige, Renee Young and Eva Marie.

Paige has been on the cast of Total Divas since the third season, which premiered in September of 2014. Her last season on the series focused on her relationship with Alberto Del Rio, however that aspect was never pushed on WWE programming.

As we reported over the weekend, Paige and Del Rio broke up on Saturday night. A source who saw the breakup told me that Alberto reportedly said that "enough was enough" and that he reached his limit and knew that it was time to break up. Meltzer noted in the Observer that one of Del Rio's close friends told him about the breakup, and that "it's always possible they could get back together, but it did happen." He added on Wrestling Observer Radio last night that while it could change, they were broken up as of Tuesday.

Paige has been out of action since suffering a neck injury in June of 2016. She was drafted to the RAW brand the following month but has yet to appear on the show. Since then she has had two Wellness violations. She has been training for a WWE return, and is expected to be back in action this summer.

