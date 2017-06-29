Source: PWInsider

As noted, an Independence Day Battle Royal will take place on Tuesday's SmackDown from Phoenix with the winner going on to face WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The only participant confirmed as of this writing is AJ Styles.

It looks like Styles will be winning the battle royal as he is currently scheduled to face Owens for the title at Battleground, according to PWInsider. This will be Styles' second title shot from Owens after the two faced off at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in May. Owens won that match by countout.

WWE noted on their website that several top SmackDown Superstars will be in the battle royal next week. We will keep you updated on participants when they are confirmed.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.