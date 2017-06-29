- Above is a new video from Brie Bella, who now looks more like sister Nikki Bella after changing her hairstyle just a bit. Brie has been training for her comeback to the ring after giving birth last month.

WWE stock was down 0.72% today, closing at $20.54 per share. Today's high was $20.74 and the low was $20.38.

- Lana is campaigning for another title shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and claiming that she was not pinned on Tuesday's SmackDown from San Diego. She tweeted the following image from the finish:

I obviously did NOT get pined! I want a FAIR title match! Clearly the ref & all of @WWE are cheaters & favor @NaomiWWE over me! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/puUUrbWIap — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 28, 2017

