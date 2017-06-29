- Above and below are videos of Chris Adonis and Eli Drake training for their match against Impact Grand Champion Moose and NFL player DeAngelo Williams at Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

- Tickets for the Slammiversary Fan Interaction event on Saturday in Orlando are now available at ImpactWrestling.com. The event takes place from 9am until 3pm at the Doubletree Hotel on Major Boulevard. The $99 ticket includes pictures and autographed 8x10 photos of the wrestlers in attendance, a $10 coupon towards merchandise and a free Slammiversary DVD from past years.

- Impact star Bram is set to be released from the hospital today after suffering a bad injury during a match in Rome, Italy over the weekend. Nick Aldis, who worked the show with Bram, confirmed that Bram underwent surgery but details were not released. Bram posted the following earlier this week from the hospital:

Hey everybody.... cheers for the messages, I've an hour of wifi before am cut off from the world again! just so you know I've been in hospital in Italy the last three days! Am fine.. pulling out the catheter was the worst part .. there just keeping me in to keep an eye on me... Theres no wifi so I couldn't let anyone know. Am here for another two days am told till they let me go... I can't wrestle or do anything for two weeks or so apparently. so any shows am booked on or people who bought tickets am super sorry! Once I get back to the UK I'll reach out appropriately!

Shout out to mags for spreading the word and Eddie Edwards for my dip and McDonald's, which I ate even though I was told not too, and one of my nurses for stealing me extra biscuits

For those who missed it, below is Aldis' original post on the injury:

Tom (Bram) was injured last night in Rome. He unfortunately won't be able to appear tonight in Plymouth... He's a warrior & will be ok. pic.twitter.com/nOFkmlgpkm — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.