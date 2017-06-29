WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz did a press conference interview in Singapore to promote WWE's tour of the country. While there, he was asked about Monday's MizTV segment featuring LaVar, Lonzo and Lamelo Ball.

"People are still talking about it," said The Miz. "It's all over all of our sports hubs in America are just talking nonstop about it. They want interviews with me and everything. You know, when you have, you know, celebrities and everything come on our show you know, sometimes things get a little crazy because you never know what they're going to do, what they're going to say. You know, it's one of those situations where, you know, you have a script but sometimes they don't follow that script."

The segment, which featured Lavar Ball removing his shirt went off the rails when Dean Ambrose entered and Lamelo Ball, the youngest son of Lavar, grabbed a live mic and shouted a racial slur into it twice. WWE rejected the language in a statement issued after the show.

When asked what it was like being in there for the segment, Miz explained he went in familiar with the Ball family.

"I follow basketball so I kind of know who LaVar Ball is, you know, I know his son Lonzo," said Miz. "They are very proud; they really want to be a Los Angeles Laker and when he got to be a Los Angeles Laker it's absolutely incredible. And you know, it's really cool to be first time ever in Staples Center Lonzo Ball is a Los Angeles Laker on MizTV. Pretty cool right? But, you know, sometimes the Big Baller Brand you don't know what's going to happen."

Vince McMahon had officials reach out to the Ball family over the weekend because he knew it would be a boost in the mainstream media for Lonzo Ball's first appearance as a Los Angeles Laker at the Staples Center to be in a WWE ring.

"It created a lot of talk," Miz said. "And if people are talking, MizTV."

The Miz, who often handles celebrities when they are brought in for segments on live WWE television, was asked what it's like to have the confidence of WWE to partake in such segments.

"I feel like I'm always that guy," Miz admitted. "I feel like it's either me or Jericho. Whenever a celebrity comes in, they need a person that, you know, can go on and direct and feel or if they get lost or if they are wandering or trying to create something, you're literally like, OK, you know what to do and how to get to where you need be to make entertaining captivating TV."

The Miz understands a large portion of the WWE fanbase couldn't care less about celebrities but explained they have to do those type of things to crossover into the mainstream, with the ultimate goal of attracting more people.

"Because we have thousands of our fans who are diehards who just want to see us, WWE Superstars. They don't want to see celebrities but we also have to cater to everyone," Miz explained. "You know what I mean? We want more people to love WWE and to love our product so we bring, you know, outside celebrities in to help generate that because maybe they might not be diehard fans of LaVar Ball but there might be LaVar Ball fans out there who want to see what he's going to do and now with all the attention we generated, maybe next week we'll have more fans because of the people that were like, 'Wow, you know what. I like that, I'm going to keep watching it now.' So that's kind of what it's all about in my opinion."

"But you know to get the confidence of WWE to go in there with anyone anytime anywhere, that's always a nice pat on the back," said Miz. "But there's no one more talented than me."

