DISC 1:

DOCUMENTARY:

Evolution & Transformation
Pulling the Curtain Back
Epic Storytelling
No Limitations
Rise of Stone Cold
RAW is WAR
Guerrilla Programming
Divas Emerge
Canadian Pride
Evolution of HHH
Faces of Foley
Know Your Role
Uncertainty
Developmental Switch
BSK & The Kliq?
Ensuring Success

DISC 2:

WWE Championship Match
Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels
Royal Rumble • January 19, 1997

Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Mankind
Shotgun Saturday Night • January 25, 1997

European Championship Tournament – Final Match
Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog
RAW • March 3, 1997

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship
Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Sycho Sid
RAW • March 17, 1997

Owen Hart Acceptance Speech
Slammy Award Ceremony • March 21, 1997

Submission Match
Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Special Guest Referee: Ken Shamrock
WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997

Street Fight
Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
RAW • April 21, 1997

Jim Ross Interviews Mick Foley
RAW • May, 1997

King of the Ring Tournament Final Match
Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Mankind
King of the Ring • June 8, 1997

Bret Hart's Anti-American Tirade
RAW • July 7, 1997

DISC 3:

WWE Tag Team Championship Match
Owen Hart & The British Bulldog vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin & Dude Love
RAW • July 14, 1997

Flag Match
The Hart Foundation (Bret "Hitman" Hart, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dude Love & The Undertaker
RAW • July 21, 1997

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker
In Your House: Ground Zero • September 7, 1997

European Championship Match
British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels
One Night Only • September 20, 1997

Stone Cold Stuns McMahon
RAW • September 22, 1997

Shawn Michaels & Triple H brag after Badd Blood
RAW • October 6, 1997

Kane vs. Mankind
Survivor Series • November 9, 1997

WWE Championship Match
Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
Survivor Series • November 9, 1997

Intercontinental Championship Match
The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
In Your House: D-Generation X • December 7, 1997

Sable in a Potato Sack
RAW • December 8, 1997

European Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H
RAW • December 22, 1997

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:

Goldust (w/ Marlena) vs. The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund)
Shotgun Saturday Night • January 4, 1997

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
Sycho Sid vs. The Undertaker
WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997

Steel Cage Match
Mankind vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
SummerSlam • August 3, 1997

Street Fight
Cactus Jack vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
RAW • September 22, 1997

Stone Cold Meets The Rock
RAW • November 10, 1997

