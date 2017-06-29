- Cathy Kelley looks at Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella keeping her briefcase close after the win on Tuesday night and some of the Superstar reactions to the win in this new video.

- We noted before how Triple H took to Twitter to tweet props on the WWE women's division for their main event matches on RAW, SmackDown and WWE NXT this week. Stephanie McMahon also tweeted on the history-making week, as seen below:

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle confirmed on Twitter that he will be the pre-order bonus for the WWE 2K18 video game, which releases worldwide on October 17th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The RAW General Manager wrote the following:

It's damn true! Your Olympic Hero is the pre order bonus for WWE 2K18!! #ImBack pic.twitter.com/bHL7h767yH — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 29, 2017

