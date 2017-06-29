- UFC president Dana White will debut a new reality series on July 11 featuring five live fights. The program, "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series," airs on UFC Fight Pass.

The series continues each Tuesday with five live fights planned.

- Former UFC title contender Nick Diaz faces another possible suspension after failing to inform USADA where he would be three times. The anti-drug doping company requires fighters to inform them where they will be for future drug testing.

The UFC released a statement on the matter Thursday:

The UFC organization has been notified that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Nick Diaz of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from Diaz's alleged accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period. Diaz, like all other UFC athletes, is enrolled in USADA's UFC Registered Testing Pool and required to file accurate Whereabouts information in order to be located for out-of-competition, no-notice testing.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of Diaz's case, who has been provisionally suspended pending the final resolution of this matter. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

- Conor McGregor has released footage of himself preparing for Floyd Mayweather, attaching the caption "You've never seen these moves." McGregor and Mayweather square in August on pay-per-view from Las Vegas.

You've never seen these moves. #Ghost A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

