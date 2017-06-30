Jim Ross revealed on the latest episode of The Ross Report that prior to him agreeing to terms to return to WWE, his team had discussions with Impact Wrestling about him providing play-by-play at this year's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

"Not that long ago before I signed to return to WWE the Friday night before WrestleMania. My team was having ongoing business discussions with Impact Wrestling regarding the iTV project, but also, which a lot of people know about, but also about me being the play-by-play voice for Slammiversary," Ross said. "And so that was in the works. We weren't close to getting a deal done but the talks were ongoing."

"Look, if we had come to terms and I didn't have any other contractual issues, I would have no problems what-so-ever being a part of an event like Slammiversary," said JR. "So I wish them good luck, have a good show and make me want to buy another one. That's your job this weekend."

JR returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year, where he provided commentary for the No Holds Barred main event match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. It was announced shortly after the show Ross had signed a two-year deal with WWE. Ross will call the upcoming Mae Young Classic, alongside fellow Hall of Famer Lita.

Slammiversary will be called this weekend by the commentary team of Robert Flores (who Ross mentioned prior to revealing his talks with Impact) and Don West. Make sure to join us on Sunday night for live coverage right here at WrestlingINC.com.

