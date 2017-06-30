The NJPW G1 Special shows will place this Saturday and Sunday from the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. Remember to join us at 8pm ET on both days for live coverage.

Below is the final card for Saturday:

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Beretta, Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay)

* Dragon Lee, Jushin Thunder Liger, Titán & Volador Jr. vs. Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi & Sanada

* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal (1st round - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Tournament)

* Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (1st round - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Tournament)

* David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White and Kushida vs. Billy Gunn, Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu and Yos--tatsu

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. War Machine (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii (1st round - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Tournament)

* Kenny Omega vs. Michael Elgin (1st round - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Tournament)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Cody (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Below is the preliminary card for Sunday:

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Billy Gunn (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Winner of Kenny Omega/Michael Elgin vs. winner of Jay Lethal/Hangman Page (Semifinals - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Tournament)

* Winner of Juice Robinson/Zack Sabre Jr. vs. winner of Tetsuya Naito/Tomohiro Ishii (Semifinals - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Tournament)

* Winner of Semis #1 vs. Winner of Semis #2 (Finals for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship)

The July 1 show will air live on AXS TV at 8PM ET, but the July 2 show will air the following Friday (7/7) at 8pm ET. Both shows will also air live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up), but the July 1 show won't be available to those in the United States until the VOD (video on demand) is made available.

