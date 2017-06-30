WWE confirmed that top Japanese women's wrestler Kairi Hojo, who is now billed as Kairi Sane, has been added to the Mae Young Tournament. They also announced Evie, now known as Dakota Kai, Piper Niven and Bianca Belair for the tournament.

"Twenty-eight year-old Kairi Sane, nicknamed 'The Pirate Princess' in her home country of Japan, where she is one of the most celebrated women's wrestlers of the modern era, announced today that she has signed with NXT and will compete in this summer's global women's tournament," WWE stated on WWE.com. "Formerly known by the alias Kairi Hojo, Sane has wrestled for five years and was a multi-time champion in the Japanese organization Stardom. Her pirate persona is inspired by her elite background in yachting: Before entering the mat game, Sane competed in the yachting world championship and was considered an Olympic hopeful. Though Sane has often carried a spyglass to the ring, it's her highlight reel-worthy diving elbow drop — thought by many to be the most beautiful in the world — that has navigated her to many milestone victories.

"Sane, however, is not the only new blockbuster entrant confirmed for the Mae Young Classic. Joining her are two other international sensations, Dakota Kai of New Zealand and Piper Niven of Scotland, as well as NXT Superstar Bianca Belair, who won a Qualifying Match to earn her berth in the Mae Young Classic."

14 names have been confirmed for the tournament, which includes Sane, Kai, Niven, Belair, Tessa Blanchard, Sarah Logan (f.k.a. Crazy Mary Dobson), Toni Storm, Abbey Laith (f.k.a. Kimber Lee), Taynara Conti, Princesa Sugehit (f.k.a. Sujei), Vanessa Borne, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Devi and Lacey Evans. The tournament debuts on the WWE Network on Monday, August 28th. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and lita will be calling the tournament.

