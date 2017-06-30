WWE confirmed that top Japanese women's wrestler Kairi Hojo, who is now billed as Kairi Sane, has been added to the Mae Young Tournament. They also announced Evie, now known as Dakota Kai, Piper Niven and Bianca Belair for the tournament.
"Sane, however, is not the only new blockbuster entrant confirmed for the Mae Young Classic. Joining her are two other international sensations, Dakota Kai of New Zealand and Piper Niven of Scotland, as well as NXT Superstar Bianca Belair, who won a Qualifying Match to earn her berth in the Mae Young Classic."
14 names have been confirmed for the tournament, which includes Sane, Kai, Niven, Belair, Tessa Blanchard, Sarah Logan (f.k.a. Crazy Mary Dobson), Toni Storm, Abbey Laith (f.k.a. Kimber Lee), Taynara Conti, Princesa Sugehit (f.k.a. Sujei), Vanessa Borne, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Devi and Lacey Evans. The tournament debuts on the WWE Network on Monday, August 28th. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and lita will be calling the tournament.
@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.