Former TNA Television Champion Gunner made his WWE NXT debut at last night's NXT live event in St. Petersburg, FL. Gunner was billed as Chad Lail from Charlotte, NC.

We first exclusively reported last month that Gunner was set to take the WWE physical soon, and if he passed, he would start with NXT. Gunner has been wrestling on the independent circuit since leaving Impact Wrestling in June of 2015.

Below are photos from his WWE NXT debut:

Former TNA star Gunner makes NXT debut as Chad Lail. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Tom G. For the photo A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.