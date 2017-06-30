- The New Day appeared on Good Mythical Morning and took part in their "Random Commercial Challenge", which you can watch in the video above.

- There are rumors that Alexa Bliss will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax at SummerSlam. These stem from Dave Meltzer noting in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer that the match "was likely" for SummerSlam based on storylines. As noted, the current plan is for Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

- Through tonight, the "winged" eagle classic WWE title belt is only $266 at WWEShop.com, down from $400. To take advantage of this offer, click here and use code TITLE250 at checkout.

- After breaking up this past Saturday, Paige and Alberto El Patron are apparently already back together again. They were at yesterday's Combate Americas weigh-ins, as seen below:

