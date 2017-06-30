- The video above looks at the scrapped sixth season of NXT. The season was scheduled to include Seth Rollins, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jinder Mahal and Bo Dallas.

- It's interesting to note that the official Twitter account of the World Wrestling Council (WWC) promotion in Puerto Rico sent out the tweet below to a story at Super Luchas about rumors of the Colons requesting their WWE release. The WWC is owned by Victor Jovica and Carlos Colon, the father of Primo (Edwin Carlos Colón Coates) and uncle of Epico (Orlando Tito Colón).

Super Luchas noted that speculation started about the Colons requesting their release after Epico started posting merch at Pro Wrestling Tees as Orlando Colon. It was noted that only WWE can sell merchandise for a contracted star.

It should be noted that as of this writing, both Epico and Primo are listed on the WWE roster at WWE.com. The Pro Wrestling Tees page for Colon also lists him as "currently performing in WWE as Epico."

Rumor: Primo y Épico habrían solicitado su liberación de WWE https://t.co/CSuFGFf6nl — WWC (página oficial) (@WWCPR) June 30, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.