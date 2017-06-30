- Kushida, Jushin Thunder Liger, Taguchi, and Togi Makabe faced off in a Tekken 7 tournament. The winner would be able to eat at the Bandai Namco (makers of the game) cafeteria for free for one year. Taguchi ended up defeating Liger in the finals.

- Today at 4pm PT, NJPW will be holding a press conference that will be open to the public. The location is at Marukai on 1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248. The conference will feature Cody, Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Billy Gunn, Michael Elgin, Kenny Omega, Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, Juice Robinson, and Zack Sabre Jr.

- NJPW took a photo of the IWGP United States Championship at the upcoming Press Conference. An eight-man tournament will determine the first champion featuring Kenny Omega, Michael Elgin, Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr., Tetsuya Naito, and Tomohiro Ishii.

The new @njpwglobal IWGP United States Championship is up early and ready for the big press conference today!????https://t.co/MT1TdJ2f2w pic.twitter.com/qbvQrTz0wU — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) June 30, 2017

- IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada is already getting into the spirit of things by wearing an "I love LA." shirt. Cody Rhodes will challenge him for the title on Saturday night.

I??LA A post shared by Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Be sure to join us for Live Coverage of the NJPW G1 Special on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 8pm ET!

