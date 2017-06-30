- In the video above, King Mo talks about being in the corner of Bobby Lashley for his match against Alberto El Patron this Sunday at Slammiversary.
- NJPW revealed this week that their NJPW World streaming service is now available on Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream the service on Chromecast. Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of this weekend's NJPW U.S. specials on Saturday and Sunday night.
- Penta el 0M, f.k.a. Pentagon Jr., was unable to make his match with Cody Rhodes at last night's DEFY Wrestling event after he was reportedly mugged. DEFY Wrestling issued the following statement:
