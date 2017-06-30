Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Tokyo:

Chris Jericho defeated Hideo Itami via submission with the Walls of Jericho. Jericho thanked the crowd after the match and said that it was his 50th tour of Japan.

* Titus O'Neil defeated Bo Dallas

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Austin Aries and Akira Tozawa. Tozawa hit a senton off the top rope on Aries, but Neville pulled him out of the ring and covered Aries to retain.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater.

* Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated The Miz (w/ Maryse) & Samoa Joe. Maryse was sent to the back during the match after slapping Ambrose. Ambrose pinned Miz with Dirty Deeds to get the win.

* Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax after Asuka submitted Emma.

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson of the Coup De Grace.

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt via pinfall after a spear.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.