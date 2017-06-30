Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Tokyo:
* Titus O'Neil defeated Bo Dallas
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Austin Aries and Akira Tozawa. Tozawa hit a senton off the top rope on Aries, but Neville pulled him out of the ring and covered Aries to retain.
* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater.
* Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated The Miz (w/ Maryse) & Samoa Joe. Maryse was sent to the back during the match after slapping Ambrose. Ambrose pinned Miz with Dirty Deeds to get the win.
* Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax after Asuka submitted Emma.
* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson of the Coup De Grace.
* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt via pinfall after a spear.
