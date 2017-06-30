- Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre's return to the Octagon might be delayed, but "Rush" will be on the big screen soon. GSP will star as the villain in "Cartels," a film starring Steven Seagal.

The movie hits theaters and on-Demand services next Friday. Seagal is one of the people charged with hunting down St-Pierre. As for his UFC return, that is likely to take place later this year when GSP challenges the winner of Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia for the welterweight title.

- UFC president Dana White doesn't think we'll see either Nick Diaz or Ronda Rousey compete again inside the Octagon. In an interview with MMAjunkie, White proclaimed that he doesn't know for certain, but it appears the windows of both fighters are closing.

"I highly doubt it," White told MMAjunkie. "I don't know. I honestly don't think that, and I can't speak for him, you'd have to speak with Nick himself, but if you ask me – people ask me, 'Do you think Ronda (Rousey) is coming back?' No. I think Ronda's going to retire. Ronda hasn't retired, but my opinion is, I think she will. I don't think Nick Diaz will ever fight again. I just don't think he has the desire anymore."

Diaz, who has come under the watch of USADA for not letting them know where he would be for recent drug tests, has not fought since 2015 when he met Anderson Silva. Rousey, a former UFC bantamweight champion, returned from a year-long exile last December but was finished by Amanda Nunes for the title.

"The thing about fighting, first of all it's a young man's game," White said. "You've got to be young, hungry. You've got to be an animal to jump out of bed every day and go in there and train the way that you do."

- The first event under the Professional Fighters League banner takes place Friday night on NBC Sports Network from Daytona with Jon Fitch meeting Brian Foster in the headline bout. The promotion was previously called World Series of Fighting.

Fitch and Foster will be competing for the top speed in the 2018 welterweight tournament. Other planned fights for the card include Smealinho Rama vs. Ronny Markes, Joao Zeferino vs. Herman Terrado and Jason High vs. Caros Fodor.

The card airs at 10:30 p.m. ET.

