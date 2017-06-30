- Above is the full steel cage match from NXT TakeOver: The End between Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. At the time, Joe was NXT Champion and was able to retain against Balor in this one.
- On Twitter, Sheamus celebrated his WWE debut eight years ago today. Starting off on WWE's ECW brand in June of 2009, by December he was already WWE Champion, defeating John Cena at the TLC PPV.
8 years ago today I debuted on @WWE TV. And broke the glass ceiling for pale gingers ?? pic.twitter.com/UkRHZzdye3— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 30, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.