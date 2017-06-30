- Above is the full steel cage match from NXT TakeOver: The End between Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. At the time, Joe was NXT Champion and was able to retain against Balor in this one.

- Today, former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox turns 31 years old. A number of other birthdays are today including: Cody Rhodes (32), Scott Dawson (33), and Terry Funk (73). WWE sent out well wishes to Terry Funk via their Instagram:

Happy Birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, #TerryFunk! #HappyBirthdayFunk

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


- On Twitter, Sheamus celebrated his WWE debut eight years ago today. Starting off on WWE's ECW brand in June of 2009, by December he was already WWE Champion, defeating John Cena at the TLC PPV.


