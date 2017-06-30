A few days ago, Lana posted a photo on her Twitter, showing her shoulder was not quite pinned to the mat in this past week's SmackDown Women's Championship match against Naomi.


Due to that, SmackDown General Manager, Daniel Bryan announced Naomi and Lana will go at it one more time on next week's show:



WWE also just broke the news:


