A few days ago, Lana posted a photo on her Twitter, showing her shoulder was not quite pinned to the mat in this past week's SmackDown Women's Championship match against Naomi.

I obviously did NOT get pined! I want a FAIR title match! Clearly the ref & all of @WWE are cheaters & favor @NaomiWWE over me! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/puUUrbWIap — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 28, 2017

Due to that, SmackDown General Manager, Daniel Bryan announced Naomi and Lana will go at it one more time on next week's show:

.@shanemcmahon & I have seen the photo of @LanaWWE shoulder up at the end of her match w/ @NaomiWWE. While we won't reverse the decision... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

...@NaomiWWE will again defend her title against @LanaWWE this week on #SDLive so that we may have a definitive winner. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

WWE also just broke the news:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.