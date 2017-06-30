The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Cedric Alexander and The Brian Kendrick make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Kendrick kicks Alexander in the face. Kendrick drives his boot into Alexander in the corner. Kendrick rubs towards Alexander, Alexander connects with a boot of his own to Kendrick. Alexander hits a back handspring into a spin kick on Kendrick. Kendrick rolls out of the ring. Alexander hits a Senton to the outside on to Kendrick. Alexander rolls Kendrick back into the ring. Kendrick moves out of the way of an attack attempt by Alexander from off the top rope, Alexander lands on his feet though. Alexander hits a modified head scissors. Kendrick eventually is able to lock in the Captain's Hook on Alexander, Alexander gets his foot on the rope. Kendrick connects with several forearms to the head of Alexander before briefly locking in a modified headlock. Kendrick hits a modified Suplex prior to pinning Alexander for a one count. Kendrick hits another Suplex on Alexander. Kendrick attempts to lock in another headlock, Alexander slams Kendrick to the mat though. Alexander chops Kendrick. Kendrick kicks Alexander. Alexander hits a spinning elbow on Kendrick. Alexander connects with a Diving Clothesline from off the top rope before pinning Kendrick for a two count. Kendrick eventually attempts to hit Sliced Bread #2, Alexander gets out of it and Kendrick lands on his feet. Alexander eventually hits the Lumbar Check on Kendrick. Alexander pins Kendrick for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap of the brawl between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman from RAW is shown featuring Strowman sending Reigns out of the arena in an ambulance.

A recap of Sasha Banks defeating Nia Jax in the Gauntlet Match from RAW is shown with Jax having already eliminated Bayley, Mickie James, Emma and Dana Brooke.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson make their entrances.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Wilder and Anderson start the match. They lock up. Wilder drives Anderson into the corner. Dawson tags in. Dawson locks in a headlock on Anderson. Anderson sends Dawson to the ropes. Dawson responds with a shoulder block to Anderson. Dawson hits a scoop slam on Anderson. Anderson eventually hits an arm drag on Dawson. Gallows is tagged in. Gallows elbows Dawson. Gallows strikes Dawson in the corner several times. Wilder tries to get involved. Dawson attacks Gallows from behind. Wilder is tagged back in. Gallows clotheslines Dawson before clotheslining Wilder as well. Gallows hits a backdrop on Dawson before hitting a backdrop on Wilder as well. Anderson gets in the ring. Gallows clotheslines Wilder out of the ring, while Anderson clotheslines Dawson out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Wilder sends Anderson, now the legal man for his team, to the ropes as we return from the commercial break. Wilder drives his shoulder into Anderson. Dawson is tagged back in. Dawson briefly locks in a headlock on Anderson, Anderson sends Dawson to the ropes. Anderson locks in a headlock of his own on Dawson. Dawson rakes the eyes of Anderson while Wilder argues with the referee. Wilder tags back in. The Revival assaults Anderson in the corner. Dawson tags back in. Wilder hits a drop toe-hold on Anderson, as Dawson hits an elbow drop on him as well. Dawson pins Anderson for a two count. Dawson locks in an Abdominal Stretch on Anderson. Gallows argues with the referee as Wilder is tagged in. Wilder locks in an Abdominal Stretch of his own on Anderson. The referee never saw the tag and forces Dawson back in to the ring. Anderson rolls up Dawson for a two count. Wilder tags back in. Wilder locks in a headlock on Anderson. Anderson fights out of it. Dawson is tagged back in. Anderson kicks Dawson. Wilder is tagged back in. Gallows is finally tagged in. Gallows hits three clotheslines on Wilder before striking Dawson. Gallows connects with a Big Boot on Wilder. Gallows splashes Wilder on the mat. Gallows connects with another Big Boot to Wilder. Anderson is tagged back in. Anderson and Gallows attempt the Magic Killer. Dawson gets back in the ring to stop them. Gallows strikes Dawson. Wilder sends Gallows out of the ring. Dawson is tagged back in. They hit the Shatter Machine on Anderson. Dawson pins Anderson for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Paul Heyman introducing Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, leading to an attack from behind by Samoa Joe.

