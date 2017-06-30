- Above is slow motion video from Big Cass' attack on Enzo Amore from this week's RAW.
- As noted, Lana will get another shot at SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on this week's SmackDown after it was determined that Lana did not get pinned last Tuesday. Naomi reacted to the news with this tweet:
Seriously I need some real competition ?????even I'm getting bored @LanaWWE I gave u 2 title matches that you didn't deserve tues you're done— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 30, 2017
