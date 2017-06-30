- Above is slow motion video from Big Cass' attack on Enzo Amore from this week's RAW.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see take an Attitude Adjustment from free agent John Cena when he returns on Tuesday's SmackDown - Baron Corbin, James Ellsworth, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens or WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. As of this writing, 42% voted for Ellsworth while 40% voted for Mahal and 12% for Owens.

- As noted, Lana will get another shot at SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on this week's SmackDown after it was determined that Lana did not get pinned last Tuesday. Naomi reacted to the news with this tweet:

Seriously I need some real competition ?????even I'm getting bored @LanaWWE I gave u 2 title matches that you didn't deserve tues you're done — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 30, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.