- Above is video of the first Mae Young Classic qualifying match to be released, taped last Friday at the WWE NX TV tapings. Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah for a spot in the tournament.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is most likely to win their first WWE Title now that Jinder Mahal is champion - Aiden English, James Ellsworth, Baron Corbin, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura or Tye Dillinger. As of this writing, 43% voted for Nakamura while 19% voted for Corbin, 15% for Sami, 11% for Rusev and 4% for Ellsworth. The rest received 3% or less.

- Below is the first trailer for WWE Studios' Armed Response, featuring Wesley Snipes and Seth Rollins. The movie was formerly titled Temple. No word yet on the release date but it will be released this November in the Netherlands.

