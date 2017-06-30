- Above is video of the first Mae Young Classic qualifying match to be released, taped last Friday at the WWE NX TV tapings. Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah for a spot in the tournament.
- Below is the first trailer for WWE Studios' Armed Response, featuring Wesley Snipes and Seth Rollins. The movie was formerly titled Temple. No word yet on the release date but it will be released this November in the Netherlands.
