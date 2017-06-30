- Cathy Kelley looks at how WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens apparently ruined Renee Young's iPhone on Talking Smack. Owens later tweeted proof that she was still tweeting from her phone.

- WWE stock was down 0.83% today, closing at $20.37 per share. Today's high was $21.05 and the low was $20.36.

- Free agent John Cena tweeted the following this week as he prepares to make his WWE TV return on Tuesday's SmackDown from Phoenix:

Very interesting few days. The countdown to 7/4 gets closer. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2017

What an amazing day. I can't spill the beans yet, but truly fantastic day and want to thank everyone involved. #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 30, 2017

