Source: ESPN

Bobby Lashley spoke with ESPN before his upcoming match against Alberto El Patron at Slammiversary. Here are some of the highlights:

"When I came over [to Impact Wrestling] from the WWE, I didn't know what to think. Wrestling is wrestling. WWE is the flagship program, of course. But there's just so much incredible talent [here]. ...When I came over and worked with Bobby Roode, we did two matches together, I thought he was amazing. Amazing. The guy is really good. Bobby Roode is born to be their star. And I'm glad they found something with him. That 'Glorious' thing is pretty nice."

Changes in new ownership:

"Now with the new ownership in, one thing everybody's happy about is that they're getting paid on time. Change is good, and change is bad at the same time. I think a lot of people are happy with it, but some of the bad things that happened saw some of our top guys leaving, like [Mike] Bennett, Drew [Galloway, now McIntyre] and the Hardy Boyz."

Having another MMA match:

"It has to make sense for me right now. If the money and the matchup makes sense, I'm in. If it's just a fight, I might not jump so much for just a fight. Roy Nelson just came in [to Bellator], Cheick Kongo has been on a winning streak. If there was something that was offered to me that made sense, I would definitely be interested."

