- Above and below are a collection of John Cena matches from the month of July in 2002, which was his rookie year with WWE. Many of the matches include Cena facing of against Chris Jericho.

- WWE posted a photo gallery of Lana's newest ring gear. As noted earlier, Lana will be receiving a third title match against Naomi this week on SmackDown.

- Today, British wrestling legend Johnny Saint has finished up his six months as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center. Via his Twitter, William Regal had this to say about Saint:

Johnny Saint is leaving today after his six months at @WWEPerformCtr.A treasure for everyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 30, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.