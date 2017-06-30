- Above are highlights from NJPW's Kizuna Road 2017 show from June 26.
Merchandise coming to #njusa in Long Beach, CA 7/1-2 ?????? pic.twitter.com/XigeENOPT8— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 29, 2017
- Announcing for the upcoming G1 Special, Jim Ross and Josh Barnett spoke on the unique style NJPW will be bringing to their overseas fans. About the product, Ross said:
"This is the first time this long established, very prestigious, promotion has had an event of this magnitude in North America. This is it. Big television network, live TV. Probably a four-hour show, I'm guessing. You know that the athletes are going to be motivated, the Americans on this card are going to want to impress the promotion. Looking for more money and more bookings, simple deal, let's be honest about it. The Japanese competitors are coming here are representing more than just their company, their represent their country, as well, in this new venture. I gotta believe all of these ingredient are gonna equate to one hell of an in-ring wrestling product and that's going to be our focus. Including no commercials breaks during the matches."
We got @JRsBBQ and @JoshLBarnett of @AXSTV to help familiarize American fans with @njpwglobal<'a>'s unique style pic.twitter.com/u0taXx4o9f— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 29, 2017
- The Bullet Club (through Nick Jackon's Twitter) got together to send some love (and potentially an invite?) over to CM Punk.
??@CMPunk pic.twitter.com/8k3bOJNwRK— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) June 30, 2017
- Earlier today, NJPW held a Press Conference for the G1 Special, which was streamed live on their Facebook page.
