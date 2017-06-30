Next week on SmackDown, Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day will have a rap battle and it looks like they will now have a moderator for the event. Rapper, Wale, threw his name into the hat and will now judge the two sides on Tuesday night.
Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean— Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017
The New Day were quick to comment:
So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason?? https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017
Couldn't be more pleased to have the impartial @Wale hosting Tuesday's battle. (Took me a hot minute to realize @TrueKofi was in the pic.) pic.twitter.com/uFe6HHtB38— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) July 1, 2017
.@Wale'll call it down the middle. @wweusos sweatin, jus a little. ??— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) July 1, 2017
In their pants, startin to piddle. ??
Uso pancakes on our griddle! ??
As were The Usos, who didn't seem so thrilled:
We kno Dem ya boyz....As long as u CALL it clean....we won't have to get dirty. Ya digg???.... #4thOfJulyRapOff https://t.co/gRzcoonuyU— The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 30, 2017
