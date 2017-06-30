Next week on SmackDown, Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day will have a rap battle and it looks like they will now have a moderator for the event. Rapper, Wale, threw his name into the hat and will now judge the two sides on Tuesday night.

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

The New Day were quick to comment:

So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason?? https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017

Couldn't be more pleased to have the impartial @Wale hosting Tuesday's battle. (Took me a hot minute to realize @TrueKofi was in the pic.) pic.twitter.com/uFe6HHtB38 — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) July 1, 2017

.@Wale'll call it down the middle. @wweusos sweatin, jus a little. ??

In their pants, startin to piddle. ??

Uso pancakes on our griddle! ?? — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) July 1, 2017

As were The Usos, who didn't seem so thrilled:

We kno Dem ya boyz....As long as u CALL it clean....we won't have to get dirty. Ya digg???.... #4thOfJulyRapOff https://t.co/gRzcoonuyU — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 30, 2017

