Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:
* Sage Miller (Mary Kate) and Victoria Gonzalez defeated Lacey Evans and Julia Ho
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton
* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Fabian Aichner and Chad Lail (Gunner)
* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated The Ealy Brothers
* Bianca BelAir defeated Dakota Kai (Evie)
* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves
* Aleister Black defeated Wesley Blake
