Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Demitrius Bronson defeated Marcel Barthel

* Sage Miller (Mary Kate) and Victoria Gonzalez defeated Lacey Evans and Julia Ho

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Fabian Aichner and Chad Lail (Gunner)

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Bianca BelAir defeated Dakota Kai (Evie)

* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

* Aleister Black defeated Wesley Blake

