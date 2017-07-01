- As seen above, the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video features WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens talking about his win over Chris Jericho at the 2015 WWE - Madison Square Garden special event.
- Eric Young missed last week's WWE NXT TV tapings due to the death of his mother. It was noted on Wednesday's episode that he was away working on SAnitY's master plan. Young noted on Instagram that his mother had been battling cancer. Our condolences go out to Young and his family. Below are a few of his recent posts on his mother:
In a book of readings the first one my hand went to! Mom was guiding me and I knew this was perfect! Her light in this world is out but the light of her soul will shine forever! #ripmom
One my proudest professional moments was winning my first world title! One of my proudest moments in life was seeing how proud this perfect human being was of me for my accomplishment! #fucancer
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.