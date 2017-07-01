- As noted, WWE will release their "1997: Dawn of The Attitude" DVD and Blu-ray on October 3rd. We posted the full content listing at this link. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has revealed that the main feature of the release will be a roundtable hosted by Renee Young. Guests will be Kane and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Ron Simmons and The Godfather. Above is the official trailer with a look at the Legends.

John Cena has been working on a TV commercial project called "Cena 2.0," according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter . The project looks to be a short piece by WWE, looking at how Cena has changed people's lives. The producers were looking for people that had "real stories that pull the heart strings of viewers" and were casting people of all ethnicities, ages 10 to 18. They were paying $250 to each person they decided to cast for the commercial.

As noted, Cena made a few cryptic tweets this week as he prepares to return to WWE TV as a free agent on Tuesday's Independence Day edition of SmackDown from Phoenix. No word yet on if those tweets were referring to the "Cena 2.0" project but you can see them below:

Very interesting few days. The countdown to 7/4 gets closer. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2017

What an amazing day. I can't spill the beans yet, but truly fantastic day and want to thank everyone involved. #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 30, 2017

