SmackDown's next exclusive PPV is Battleground, which will be held on July 23. "Free Agent" John Cena has been advertised to be on the show, but an opponent has not yet been named for him.

Today's question: Who do you think will be Cena's opponent at Battleground?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top picks and quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.