- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 features John Cena's best verbal smackdowns. Cena will return to WWE TV as a free agent on Tuesday's SmackDown from Phoenix.

"While Kurt Angle and Big Show endure tight quarters and each other, Sheamus and Cesaro's victory celebration hits the road to Wilkes-Barre!"

- There's still no word on when Rusev will make his SmackDown TV debut but he did return to live event action last weekend. The Bulgarian Brute tweeted the following on wife Lana and the WWE women's division this week. As noted, Lana will get her third title shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on Tuesday's show.

I never watch women wrestling but now that my wife @LanaWWE is in I see that she is better than most of them. She will be champ one day. — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 28, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.