- Jason Jordan is featured in the latest Superstar Savepoint from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, as seen above. The SmackDown Superstars play a game of Disc Jam.

- WWE wrapped two nights of action in Tokyo, Japan with a show earlier today. The live event opened with Finn Balor defeating Chris Jericho in what our correspondent called the match of the night. Below is post-match video with Jericho adding Tokyo to The List.

