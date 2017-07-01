- Jason Jordan is featured in the latest Superstar Savepoint from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, as seen above. The SmackDown Superstars play a game of Disc Jam.

- As noted, Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will feature Bobby Roode defending the NXT Title against Roderick Strong. Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno vs. SAnitY's Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe has also been confirmed to air.

- WWE wrapped two nights of action in Tokyo, Japan with a show earlier today. The live event opened with Finn Balor defeating Chris Jericho in what our correspondent called the match of the night. Below is post-match video with Jericho adding Tokyo to The List.


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles