- Jason Jordan is featured in the latest Superstar Savepoint from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, as seen above. The SmackDown Superstars play a game of Disc Jam.
- WWE wrapped two nights of action in Tokyo, Japan with a show earlier today. The live event opened with Finn Balor defeating Chris Jericho in what our correspondent called the match of the night. Below is post-match video with Jericho adding Tokyo to The List.
@IAmJericho puts one of his favorite places in the world on THE LIST! ?? @FinnBalor #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/nlf7IHRAyF— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2017
