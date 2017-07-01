- Above is the latest Being the Elite featuring The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll. Included in the video is a remix of Evolution's theme ("Line in the Sand") and video of Cody's ROH World Championship win at Best in the World last Friday.

- For those new to NJPW, ESPN has posted a guide about the company to help get fans caught up. It also included a short interview with NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi. He spoke about how the IWGP U.S. title will be defended and advancing into the U.S. market:

"Whomever becomes the champion in Los Angeles, we would want the title to be defended both on future America based NJPW shows, and on shows held by our partners like Ring of Honor. ...Wrestling came to Japan as an American import. For over half a century Japanese fans have been interested in, and embraced, American wrestlers and American wrestling. There is no doubt that this title represents New Japan Pro Wrestling having a closer relationship to America than ever before, and even after the LA shows, we will continue to advance into the American market."

- Here's what the ring setup for the NJPW G1 Special looked like yesterday evening inside the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

Was just sent pictures of the setup for the #njpw #G1special setup. pic.twitter.com/ijQb9q5nSv — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) June 30, 2017

