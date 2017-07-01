- Above is John Cena's trainer giving some insight into Cena's weightlifting regiment, including deadlifts and leg presses. Cena is scheduled to be back on this week's episode of SmackDown.
- A few days ago was "National Handshake Day" and to celebrate, Curt Hawkins showed a photo of him shaking Triple H's hand in 2002 at a WWE Madison Square Garden event. About four years later, Hawkins was signed to a developmental contract with the WWE.
It's #NationalHandshakeDay so here's myself & my future boss @TripleH in 2002 at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/KPKo82oCzA— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) June 29, 2017
