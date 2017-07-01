- Above is John Cena's trainer giving some insight into Cena's weightlifting regiment, including deadlifts and leg presses. Cena is scheduled to be back on this week's episode of SmackDown.

- July 1 is known as "Canada Day," which celebrates July 1, 1867 when the three separate colonies (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Canada) were united into a single dominion to be known as - you guess it - Canada. WWE looked at some of the company's greatest Canadian Superstars, a list that included Trish Stratus, Bret Hart, Kevin Owens, Owen Hart, Pat Patterson, Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, Gail Kim, Tye Dillinger, and many others.

Scott Steiner Lashes Out Against Triple H And Stephanie McMahon, Talks Possible WWE HOF Induction
- A few days ago was "National Handshake Day" and to celebrate, Curt Hawkins showed a photo of him shaking Triple H's hand in 2002 at a WWE Madison Square Garden event. About four years later, Hawkins was signed to a developmental contract with the WWE.


