- Above, Kevin Owens reacts to Seth Rollins getting the WWE 2K18 cover. Owens said he's not upset, because 2K just made a mistake (and did so, last year), and when they see the light he will be on the next cover, "2KO."
- Kairi Hojo (now known as Kairi Sane) gave her new fans a quick explanation of where she's from and why she thinks she's a pirate. WWE has confirmed Sane would be included in the Mae Young Classic.
Hi! I'm Kairi Sane, and I'm from Japan????— Kairi Sane????????? (@KairiSaneWWE) June 30, 2017
I was a yacht player during my school days...that's why I consider myself as a pirate????
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0qc3LEmkw3
