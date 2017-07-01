- Above, Kevin Owens reacts to Seth Rollins getting the WWE 2K18 cover. Owens said he's not upset, because 2K just made a mistake (and did so, last year), and when they see the light he will be on the next cover, "2KO."

- WWE latest poll asks fans: "Who has the better chance of beating Brock Lesnar?" As of this writing, Roman Reigns (57 percent) leads Samoa Joe (43 percent).

- Kairi Hojo (now known as Kairi Sane) gave her new fans a quick explanation of where she's from and why she thinks she's a pirate. WWE has confirmed Sane would be included in the Mae Young Classic.

Hi! I'm Kairi Sane, and I'm from Japan????

I was a yacht player during my school days...that's why I consider myself as a pirate????

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0qc3LEmkw3 — Kairi Sane????????? (@KairiSaneWWE) June 30, 2017

