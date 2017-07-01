- Above is the Punjabi Prison Match between Batista and The Great Khali from No Mercy in 2007. Batista was able to retain his World Heavyweight Championship by escaping both the inner and outer cage before Khali.
- Earlier today, Impact Wrestling held a fan interaction event before Slammiversary takes place on Sunday night. Shinsuke Nakamura stopped by and took a photo with Naomichi Marufuji, Taiji Ishimori (both will be on the Sunday's card) and Scott D'Amore.
@WrestlingInc Nakamura with Marafuji, Ishimori and Scott D'Amore at Impact fan fest#ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/pxIxKhUQUK— C. Marry Hultman (@stoughe) July 1, 2017
@stoughe contributed to this article. Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.