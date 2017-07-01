- Above, Chris Jericho talks about his latest (and 50th) trip to Japan, which he calls "A second home." He also called this overseas trip the "Last hurrah" for this run with the WWE as he'll go back to focusing on his band, Fozzy.

- The newest WWE Ride Along will feature Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and Big Show. It will also have Cesaro and Sheamus on the road together and will air on the WWE Network immediately after Raw.

- Although, Matt Hardy has yet to unleash his "Broken universe" on the WWE Universe - despite really wanting to - he continues to tease the character. The latest is via his Instagram:

"My URGES are actively becoming more difficult to contain."

