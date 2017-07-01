- Above, Chris Jericho talks about his latest (and 50th) trip to Japan, which he calls "A second home." He also called this overseas trip the "Last hurrah" for this run with the WWE as he'll go back to focusing on his band, Fozzy.
- Although, Matt Hardy has yet to unleash his "Broken universe" on the WWE Universe - despite really wanting to - he continues to tease the character. The latest is via his Instagram:
"My URGES are actively becoming more difficult to contain."
