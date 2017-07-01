War Machine won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Guerrillas of Destiny at tonight's NJPW G1 Special in Long Beach, California.

This is War Machine's second time winning the titles. The Guerrillas of Destiny won them at NJPW Dominion last month. Be sure to follow our live coverage of the show!

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

Pull up a chair! pic.twitter.com/xrDOHrE4aI — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 2, 2017

