War Machine won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Guerrillas of Destiny at tonight's NJPW G1 Special in Long Beach, California.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
AAAAAHHHHH! by @WarBeardHanson #G1USA pic.twitter.com/tXqqRvQ22e— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 2, 2017
Pull up a chair! pic.twitter.com/xrDOHrE4aI— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 2, 2017
Fallout! Fallout through the table! #G1USA pic.twitter.com/P2fNjenMD7— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 2, 2017
Congratulations to the NEW 77th IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, War Machine @RAYMONDxROWE @WarBeardHanson #G1USA pic.twitter.com/9vDqa4Y8wH— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 2, 2017
