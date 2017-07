Tonight, the first round of the IWGP U.S. Championship tournament was completed at NJPW's G1 Special. Tomorrow night the Semi-Finals will be Jay Lethal taking on Kenny Omega and on the other side of the bracket, Zack Sabre Jr. will face Tomohiro Ishii. The winners of those respective matches will face each other on Sunday to determine the first-ever IWGP U.S. Champion.

