Kazuchika Okada was able to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody at tonight's NJPW G1 Special in Long Beach, California. At one point, Kenny Omega came out with a white towel (like what Cody did for Omega in his match against Okada at NJPW Dominion) and wanted Brandi Rhodes (who was at ringside) to throw the towel in. Cody was enraged once he saw that, grabbed the towel, and angrily threw it at Omega.

Okada was able to land a spinning jumping Tombstone and a Rainmaker to finally put Cody down for the three count.

