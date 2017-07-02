During last night's main event at NJPW's G1 Special, Kenny Omega came to ringside with a towel in hand. Cody did something similar to Omega (threatening to throw it in) during his match against Okada at Dominion in June. While Omega wouldn't throw the towel in himself, he wanted Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes (who was at ringside), to do it instead. Once Cody caught on, he took the towel and threw it angrily at Omega.
