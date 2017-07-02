Yesterday we asked who you thought will be John Cena's upcoming opponent at WWE Battleground. The voting was pretty spread out, but it came down to three names: Baron Corbin, Mike Kanellis, and Rusev. For Rusev, they have history and it would be a way to get Rusev back into the mix, despite fans not really wanting to see Cena beat him again. For Mike, even a loss here would help gets some eyes on the new WWE Superstar and there's a possibility of getting Nikki involved with Maria. The leader in votes was Corbin with the thought that Cena could either face him for the MITB briefcase or at least have a number one contender match to then take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are the top comments:

JoshiJosh:

"For no reason, here's Dolph Ziggler."

Matt Dayman:

"Viktor"

SoulBerg:

"Cena will challenge Corbin for the briefcase and win. Then beat Jinder at SummerSlam."

A_Magician_Named_Gob:

"Getting that mixed tag match vibe for SummerSlam. Cena & Bella vs. Mike & Maria. So Mike at Battleground, Maria helps him win and Bella gets involved with the feud (you know, just like Mania but without Miz/Maryse)."

