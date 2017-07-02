- Above, NJPW posted the first match from last night's G1 Special featuring Chaos (Beretta, Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Yujiro Takahashi).

- Here is the full card for tonight's G1 Special where they will crown the first IWGP US Champion in the main event:

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Taguchi Japan (David Finlay and Kushida) vs. The Tempura Boyz (Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu) and Yos--tatsu

* Jay Lethal vs. Kenny Omega (Semis in the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship tournament)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Semis in the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship tournament)

* Dragon Lee, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Titán and Volador Jr. vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito)

* Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa) vs. Michael Elgin and War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)

* The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero) - (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Cody, Marty Scurll and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Jay Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe and Will Ospreay)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Billy Gunn (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Winner of Jay Lethal/Kenny Omega vs. winner of Tomohiro Ishii/Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP US Heavyweight Championship)

- Yesterday, the world found out TV Star, Roseanne Barr, is a fan of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Below is video of her watching Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii, which has been retweeted over 1,300 times.

- After last night's G1 Special, Kazuchika Okada took a photo with Jim Ross, Josh Barnett, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Jim Ross posted the photo on Twitter:

Here's another of the group, via Okada's Twitter:

