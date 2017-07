Earlier today, President Donald Trump continued to push his message of "Fake News" by tweeting a video of him from WrestleMania 23 when he attacked Vince McMahon. Over Vince's face was CNN's logo. In the tweet, Trump said:

"#FraudNewsCNN #FNN"

Sent out just over an hour ago, it's already surpassed 70k retweets.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.