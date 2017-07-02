- Before heading to date night, Nikki Bella showed off John Cena and his salmon colored jacket. Cena quickly referenced Mark Henry, who gave his memorable "Retirement" speech in the same colored outfit. Henry eventually dropped Cena in the middle of the ring and let him know "I got a lot left in the tank!"

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart, turns 60 years old. Also today, Scotty 2 Hotty turns 44. Natalya sent her well wishes to her Uncle:

- At last night's WWE Live Event in Odessa, Texas, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi, had LED lights added to her title. You can see the green glow in the photos below.

Meanwhile, Naomi had LED lights on her championship belt, which I don't believe we've seen on TV before. pic.twitter.com/JsfwARhIpw — Justin Lee (@OAJustinLee) July 2, 2017

