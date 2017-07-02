WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was taken to the hospital last weekend, and again on Saturday. She is apparently still hospitalized at SouthSide Hospital in Bayshore, NY.

Sytch noted on Twitter last Sunday that she was having a "horrible f--king day" and asked "someone please make it better." She also wrote on Facebook:

"Why is it that when I meet a normal guy, and we're getting along great, he disappears all of a sudden with no warning ... he must find out what I do for a living. And that's so judgmental and sucky. f--k you then. I don't need you.

"SO just now, on my way to the gym, I stopped for a sandwich because I'm starving. Some guy who recognized me took it upon himself to sit down at my table, start talking to me, and long story short, offered me money for sex. WHEN WILL YOU ASSHOLES REALIZE IM NOT A f--kING ESCORT OR HOOKER!! f--k you all."

The following day she mentioned that she had a crush on retired Russian MMA fighter Oleg Taktarov. She then posted photos of a bruise and said that she needed to get out of the hospital, writing:

"Ok. Need to get out of this hospital. They will only release me is someone comes to get me. Who is near Stony Brook who can come, sign me out, and GET ME OUT OF HERE NOW!!!"

She posted more photos of bruises the following day:

Last Thursday, Sytch wrote that her heart was broken again. On Friday, she wrote that "no one cares about me" before being taken to the hospital on Saturday. She wrote that she was at the Emergency Room because she "passed out and fell", and posted the photos below:

She posted the update early this morning:

